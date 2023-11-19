Jones scored zero points (0-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), adding eight rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Saturday's 132-125 loss to Milwaukee.

Despite retaining a starting spot, Jones came up empty in the scoring column, missing all seven of his shot attempts. While he has been a regular part of the rotation, his production has been wildly inconsistent, not unlike his career to this point. He does have limited streaming appeal but there are likely more consistent options available on waiver wires in most standard formats.