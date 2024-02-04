Jones (wrist) played 35 minutes in Saturday's 129-117 loss to the Bucks, finishing with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist.

Back in action after missing the previous three games with a left wrist sprain, Jones took back his spot in the starting five and faced no restrictions from a playing-time standpoint. As per usual, Jones saw limited usage (10.1 percent) while Luka Doncic did the heavy lifting for Dallas and only three other players (Maxi Kleber, Josh Green and Tim Hardaway) put up double-digit shot attempts. Jones has the ability to produce some interesting defensive numbers when given extensive minutes, but he'll likely see his playing time get reduced as soon as the likes of Kyrie Irving (thumb), Dereck Lively (nose) and Dante Exum (knee) are back in action.