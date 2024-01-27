Jones (wrist) is listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Kings.
Jones sprained his wrist in Friday's win over the Hawks. His status Friday will likely depend on how he is feeling after testing things out during pregame warmups. If he cannot play, Grant Williams, Dante Exum and Tim Hardaway are all candidates to see bigger roles.
