Jones amassed 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 120-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Jones had a decent outing overall, and while he holds a secondary role on offense behind Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, he made the most of his opportunity here. Jones has scored 10 or more points in three straight games and seven of his last 10 appearances, averaging 11.4 points per contest in that stretch.