Jones isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Rockets, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Josh Green will replace Jones in the starting lineup Tuesday. While Jones has started in all 16 of his appearances this season, he is averaging just 4.0 points and 3.3 rebounds on 25.0 percent shooting from the field in his last four games.
More News
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Offensive struggles continue•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Fails to score in loss•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Drops 20 in Wednesday's win•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Starts third quarter•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Questionable to return•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Double-doubles in win•