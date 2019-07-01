Jones was traded from the Heat to the Mavericks on Sunday along with Kelly Olynyk as part of a sign-and-trade for Jimmy Butler, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

Jones spent the majority of the 2018-2019 season in a bench role, averaging seven points along with four rebounds over 60 games. He may have a chance to see an uptick in playing time with Dallas, though he'll have to beat out Tim Hardaway and Dorian Finney-Smith to do so.