Mavericks' Derrick Jones Jr.: Sent to Dallas
Jones was traded from the Heat to the Mavericks on Sunday along with Kelly Olynyk as part of a sign-and-trade for Jimmy Butler, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.
Jones spent the majority of the 2018-2019 season in a bench role, averaging seven points along with four rebounds over 60 games. He may have a chance to see an uptick in playing time with Dallas, though he'll have to beat out Tim Hardaway and Dorian Finney-Smith to do so.
More News
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Doesn't play in Friday's loss•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Good to go Friday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Questionable for Friday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Will not return Monday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Will be available Monday•
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...