Jones is doubtful for Monday's game against the Pelicans due to a right calf contusion, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Jones is likely to miss just his second game this season and first since Dec. 12 due to a right calf injury he presumably suffered during Saturday's loss to New Orleans, where he matched his season-high of 24 points. If he is unavailable, Grant Williams and Maxi Kleber (toe, probable) could be in line for extended minutes.