Jones is doubtful for Monday's game against the Pelicans due to a right calf contusion, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Jones is likely to miss just his second game this season and first since Dec. 12 due to a right calf injury he presumably suffered during Saturday's loss to New Orleans, where he matched his season-high of 24 points. If he is unavailable, Grant Williams and Maxi Kleber (toe, probable) could be in line for extended minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Clutch despite loss•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Goes for 11 points Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Records double-double in win•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Scores six points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Stands out as scoring weapon•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Pops for 19 points despite loss•