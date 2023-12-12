Jones (quad) is questionable to play Tuesday against the Lakers.
Jones took a knee to the thigh in Monday's win over Memphis and was forced to exit the contest after logging just six minutes. His status could be determined by pregame warmups. Dallas has reinforcements en route if Jones can't suit up, as Grant Williams (knee) has been cleared to return Tuesday.
