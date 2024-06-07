Jones ended Thursday's 107-89 loss to Boston in Game 1 of the NBA Finals with five points (2-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes.

Jones struggled inside the arc and wasn't able to catch any signature lob dunks, largely due to the interior presence of Kristaps Porzingis. Game 1 also marked the first time he's failed to record an assist since Game 4 against the Clippers.