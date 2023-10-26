Jones notched one point (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound in 11 minutes during Wednesday's 126-119 victory over San Antonio.

Jones was part of the starting five during Wednesday's regular-season opener, but he was unable to generate much production in the narrow win while playing just 11 minutes. Dereck Lively and Josh Green both showcased better results off the bench, so it's certainly possible coach Jason Kidd gives one of them a chance to start following Jones' lackluster season debut.