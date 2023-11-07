Jones closed with five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 28 minutes during Monday's 117-102 victory over the Magic.

After combining for 39 points across two games on Halloween weekend, Jones has delivered 12 total points across three contests since. His 28 minutes Monday are symbolic of the sizable two-way role he possesses on the wings, but he's essentially an inferior offensive replacement to 2022-23 Reggie Bullock for fantasy purposes.