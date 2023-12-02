Jones will start Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Mark Followill of Bally Sports Southwest reports.
Luka Doncic is out for personal reasons, and Tim Hardaway Jr. is out with a back issue. Jones was moved to the bench Tuesday versus Houston, but he responded with a strong line of 15 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes. He'll have a big opportunity Friday.
More News
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Plays well in bench role•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Heads to bench•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Offensive struggles continue•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Fails to score in loss•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Drops 20 in Wednesday's win•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Starts third quarter•