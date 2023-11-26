Jones posted four points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal over 20 minutes during Saturday's 107-88 loss to the Clippers.

Jones has been surprisingly poor on offense in recent weeks, both in terms of scoring and in terms of efficiency. He has failed to score more than six points in any of his last four outings and has recorded six single-digit scoring performances in his previous seven games. However, perhaps even more worrying is that he's shooting just 41.9 percent from the field across his last five contests.