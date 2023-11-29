Jones ended Tuesday's 121-115 victory over Houston with 15 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes.

Jones was moved to the bench Tuesday in favor of Josh Green, but it seemed to have a lit a fire under him. Jones scored in double figures for the first time since Nov. 15 and for the sixth overall time this season. He also showed off his improved three-point shooting, and he's currently on pace to shoot a career-high 38.1 percent from beyond the arc.