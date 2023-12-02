Jones accumulated 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 108-94 loss to the Grizzlies.

After shifting to the bench last game but seeing a season-high 34 minutes, Jones was right back in the starting five with Luka Doncic (personal), Tim Hardaway (back), and even Dante Exum (personal) all unavailable Friday and he maintained that elevated workload. Jones' usage has been erratic all year, but the journeyman forward is on pace to produce career highs in points (9.1 per game), made threes (1.6 per game) and shooting from three-point range (40.0 percent).