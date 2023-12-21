Jones supplied 19 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 120-111 loss to the Clippers.

Jones scored at least 18 points for the second time in the past three games, continuing his relatively positive start to the season. He has been inside the top 100 over the past month, leveraging 11.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers and 2.3 combined steals and blocks. Given what we have seen from him over the past few seasons, managers are well within their right to be skeptical when it comes to sustainability. With that said, he warrants a roster spot in most leagues, at least while he is playing significant minutes.