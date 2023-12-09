Jones ended Friday's 125-112 win over the Trail Blazers with 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 39 minutes.

Jones has strung together some respectable totals amid the absences of Grant Williams (knee) and Josh Green (elbow). It looks like Green will be out for at least another week, so Jones is setting up as a great streaming option for fantasy managers who are battling injuries in their seasonal rosters.