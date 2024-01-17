Jones (calf) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
Jones is expected to get the green light to return from a one-game absence. He's missed a total of two games all season and has been a reliable role player for the Mavericks. In seven January appearances, Jones holds averages of 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, 1.0 steals and 1.1 three-pointers.
