Jones contributed 18 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds and three assists in Thursday's 122-108 win over the Knicks.

Jones managed to crack double-digit points for the first time since Jan. 13 against the Pelicans, and he was the second-leading scorer on the Mavs behind Luka Doncic. Jones was aggressive on the offensive side of the floor and his seven free throws were his most since Dec. 28 against the Timberwolves.