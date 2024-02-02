Jones (wrist) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Jones continues to deal with a left wrist sprain that has forced him to miss the past three games. However, it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up Saturday. If he remains out, Josh Green and Grant Williams could continue to see increased run.
