Jones (wrist) is questionable Monday versus Orlando.
Jones injured his wrist while leaping around Clint Capela on Friday in an attempt at an acrobatic layup. His questionable designations are a good sign since Jones was writhing in pain after hitting the ground hard following the incident, but it appeared to be a serious wrist sprain at the time. If he can't suit up Monday, Wednesday versus Minnesota would be his next opportunity to take the court.
