Jones is questionable for Thursday's preseason game against Minnesota due to an illness.

Jones appeared in 64 games for the Bulls last year but declined his $3.3 million player option during the offseason. He joined Dallas on a one-year deal in early August but may have to wait to make his preseason debut with his new team. If he's unavailable Thursday, his next opportunity to suit up will be Saturday in a rematch against the Timberwolves.