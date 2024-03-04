Watch Now:

Jones is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers due to a shoulder injury, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.

If Jones can't give it a go, that will open up minutes for Josh Green and Tim Hardaway, with the latter offering a bit more upside. We'll have a better idea of Jones' availability for Tuesday night based on his activity level at the team's morning shootaround.

More News