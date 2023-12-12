Jones is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Grizzlies due to a bruised quadriceps, Mark Followill of Bally Sports Southwest reports.
Jones took a knee to the quad during the first half of Monday's action, and his status is up in the air for the remainder of the game. Dante Exum could be in line for additional playing time if Jones is unable to return.
