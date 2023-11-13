Jones is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to a right knee contusion.
Jones sustained his injury in the first half of Sunday's matchup, and it's unclear whether he'll be available following halftime. If he can't return, Josh Green, Tim Hardaway and Olivier-Maxence Prosper are candidates to see increased run.
