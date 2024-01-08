Jones notched 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 115-108 victory over the Timberwolves.

Jones had a woeful showing from three-point range and missed some wide open looks he normally makes, but he compensated for the lack of scoring with energy on the glass while recording his second double-double of the campaign. Jones has scored in double digits in five of his last eight appearances.