Jones racked up six points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one block and one steal across 24 minutes during Monday's 127-90 loss to Utah.

The Mavericks got Kyrie Irving back in the lineup Monday, so Jones' usage is likely to trend down going forward. The Mavericks plan to keep him in the starting lineup, however, as they like his energy and defensive ability. Most of his fantasy value comes from the defensive end, and over his last five games he averaged 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.