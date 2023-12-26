Jones closed with 23 points (9-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 128-114 win over the Suns.

Jones delivered one of his best scoring performances of the campaign, ending just one point shy of tying his season-best output and reaching the 20-point mark for the fourth time in 2023-24. Jones has been taking a step forward on offense in recent weeks, scoring in double digits in eight of his 12 games in December, though the absences and the fact that he's been forced to embrace a more prominent role on offense have also played a role in that. Over that 12-game stretch, Jones is averaging 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.