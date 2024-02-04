Jones is part of the first unit for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Jones had missed three straight games with a wrist injury, but he'll slot right back into his typical starting role against Milwaukee.
More News
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Will be available•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Questionable against Milwaukee•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Expected to sit against Minnesota•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Unavailable Monday•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Questionable for Monday•