Jones (knee) started the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Jones sustained a right knee contusion in the first half of Sunday's matchup and was deemed questionable to return, but he was on the court to begin the second half. It's unclear whether he'll face any limitations down the stretch.
More News
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Questionable to return•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Double-doubles in win•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Versatile production in loss•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Mirage fading fast•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Emerges with 22 efficient points•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Minimal production as starter•