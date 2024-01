Jones suffered a left wrist sprain during Friday's game against Atlanta and will not return. He finished with two points (1-1 FG), one rebound and one assist in 18 minutes.

This is a tough blow for Dallas, as it puts Jones' status for Saturday's game against the Kings in jeopardy. If Jones is unable to suit up for that contest, the Mavericks will likely turn to Grant Williams and Josh Green to pick up some minutes.