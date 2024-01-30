Jones (wrist) will not play Monday versus Orlando.
Jones will miss his second consecutive game due to a left wrist sprain. His next opportunity to take the court comes Wednesday versus Minnesota. Tim Hardaway, Josh Green and Grant Williams should soak up the majority of minutes on the wings.
