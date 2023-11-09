Jones provided 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 127-116 loss to Toronto.

Jones has been an inconsistent contributor for the Mavericks recently, as he was held to single-digit scoring totals in his last three appearances. However, he scored in double figures for the third time this year during Wednesday's defeat and also racked up three blocks, his best mark of the young season. The 26-year-old should continue to have glimpses of production, but he's had trouble with consistency early in the year.