Jones (wrist) will be available for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Jones has missed the past three games for Dallas, but his return will be a welcome sight for the team given how shorthanded they are. Jones put up averages of 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 three-pointers during January.

