Jones (quad) is out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Jones being unavailable after suffering a quad bruise less than 24 hours ago isn't overly surprising. Luka Doncic (back) and Grant Williams (knee) are officially cleared for action, while the defense of Dante Exum will likely be leaned on in Jones' absence.
More News
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Listed as questionable•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Questionable to return•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Posts 14 points in win•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Pops for 16 in Friday's start•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Moves into starting lineup•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Plays well in bench role•