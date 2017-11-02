Mavericks' Devin Harris: Acquits himself well in start
Harris poured in 12 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added two rebounds, two assists and one block across 19 minutes in Wednesday's 119-98 loss to the Clippers.
Harris drew a rare start Wednesday, although he ended up seeing about the same amount of minutes as he would have in his usual bench role. The veteran made the most of his time on the court, generating a season-best 57.1 percent success rate from the field while posting his second straight double-digit scoring effort. It remains to be seen if Harris will remain with the first unit when the Mavericks take on the Pelicans on Friday night, but if Wednesday is any indication, his playing time may not really see a boost if he does draw another start.
More News
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Starting vs. Clippers Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Season-high scoring total Monday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Expected to be available Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: To play Wednesday, not Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Questionable Wednesday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Returns to practice Tuesday•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.