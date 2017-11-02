Mavericks' Devin Harris: Acquits himself well in start

Harris poured in 12 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added two rebounds, two assists and one block across 19 minutes in Wednesday's 119-98 loss to the Clippers.

Harris drew a rare start Wednesday, although he ended up seeing about the same amount of minutes as he would have in his usual bench role. The veteran made the most of his time on the court, generating a season-best 57.1 percent success rate from the field while posting his second straight double-digit scoring effort. It remains to be seen if Harris will remain with the first unit when the Mavericks take on the Pelicans on Friday night, but if Wednesday is any indication, his playing time may not really see a boost if he does draw another start.