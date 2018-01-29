Mavericks' Devin Harris: Back with team at shootaround

Harris (concussion/personal) was back with the Mavericks at shootaround Monday morning, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Harris has missed the last four games since suffering a concussion Wednesday in Portland, but his participation in shootaround could foreshadow a return to action Monday night against the Heat. If that is, indeed, the case, Harris would return to his role of roughly 15-20 minutes off the bench. The 34-year-old hasn't been much of a fantasy consideration in most leagues this season.