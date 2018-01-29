Mavericks' Devin Harris: Back with team at shootaround
Harris (concussion/personal) was back with the Mavericks at shootaround Monday morning, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Harris has missed the last four games since suffering a concussion Wednesday in Portland, but his participation in shootaround could foreshadow a return to action Monday night against the Heat. If that is, indeed, the case, Harris would return to his role of roughly 15-20 minutes off the bench. The 34-year-old hasn't been much of a fantasy consideration in most leagues this season.
More News
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Questionable for Monday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Out through weekend, no timetable for return•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Questionable Wednesday vs. Houston•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Hopeful for Wednesday return•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Ruled out Monday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: 'Questionable at best' for Monday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...