Mavericks' Devin Harris: Exits opener with hamstring injury

Harris left Wednesday's season opener against the Suns with a left hamstring strain and is questionable to return, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Harris appeared to suffer the injury while being screened by an opposing player and was taken out of the game and sent to the locker room shortly after. It's tentatively being listed as a strain and the Mavericks haven't ruled out a return, which is encouraging that it may only be a minor issue. Look for Harris to be evaluated again shortly to see if he can give it a go.