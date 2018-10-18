Mavericks' Devin Harris: Exits opener with hamstring injury
Harris left Wednesday's season opener against the Suns with a left hamstring strain and is questionable to return, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Harris appeared to suffer the injury while being screened by an opposing player and was taken out of the game and sent to the locker room shortly after. It's tentatively being listed as a strain and the Mavericks haven't ruled out a return, which is encouraging that it may only be a minor issue. Look for Harris to be evaluated again shortly to see if he can give it a go.
More News
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Scores eight in preseason win•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Joins Dallas on one-year deal•
-
Nuggets' Devin Harris: Impressive year•
-
Nuggets' Devin Harris: Season-high scoring total in win•
-
Nuggets' Devin Harris: No longer listed on injury report•
-
Nuggets' Devin Harris: Probable with ankle injury•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...