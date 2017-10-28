Mavericks' Devin Harris: Expected to be available Saturday

Harris (personal) is expected to be available for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harris has missed four of the previous five games for personal reasons, but should be available Saturday. he has logged 10 and 16 minutes respectively in two games this season, and figures to again see a workload in that range.

