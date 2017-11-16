Mavericks' Devin Harris: Expected to play Friday
Harris (ribs) is expected to play in Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Harris was held out of contact drills during practice on Wednesday, but it looks like his health has improved in the 24 hours since then and he should be set to return to the floor Friday. Harris will likely be eased back into the rotation Friday, playing a limited amount of minutes as one of the team's multiple backup point guards.
