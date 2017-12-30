Mavericks' Devin Harris: Gets hot from long distance Friday

Harris supplied 17 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes in Friday's 128-120 win over the Pelicans.

The veteran guard's point total led the bench and marked his third double-digit scoring effort of the last four games. Harris is shooting 56.0 percent (14-for-25) over that stretch, although Friday's game featured a particularly aggressive approach on his part from three-point range. The 14-year veteran remains capable of producing a double-digit scoring tally and offering serviceable rebounding and assists numbers on any given night, making him a viable option in deeper formats and as a low-cost DFS punt play.