Mavericks' Devin Harris: Heading back to bench role Friday
Harris will move back to a bench role for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Harris drew the spot start on Wednesday against the Clippers, playing well and posting 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and a block across 19 minutes. However, the Mavericks are set to return to a bigger lineup to match up better with the Pelicans, so Harris will move back to the bench. That being, said, Harris shouldn't see a drastic decrease from the 19 mintes he logged Wednesday.
More News
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Acquits himself well in start•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Starting vs. Clippers Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Season-high scoring total Monday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Expected to be available Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: To play Wednesday, not Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Questionable Wednesday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...