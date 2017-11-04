Mavericks' Devin Harris: Heading back to bench role Friday

Harris will move back to a bench role for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Harris drew the spot start on Wednesday against the Clippers, playing well and posting 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and a block across 19 minutes. However, the Mavericks are set to return to a bigger lineup to match up better with the Pelicans, so Harris will move back to the bench. That being, said, Harris shouldn't see a drastic decrease from the 19 mintes he logged Wednesday.