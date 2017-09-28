Mavericks' Devin Harris: Held out with illness Thursday

Harris was held out of Thursday's practice with a low-grade fever, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

While an illness shouldn't force an extended absence, it does put his status into question for the preseason opener against the Bucks on Monday. That said, he'll have the weekend to rest before a final determination on his status is made, so there's a decent chance he's able to make a full recovery. Harris is expected to open up the season in a deep reserve role in the backcourt, thus severely limiting his potential as a fantasy option.