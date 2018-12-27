Mavericks' Devin Harris: Highly efficient in win
Harris collected 16 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 17 minutes in the Mavericks' 122-119 win over the Pelicans on Wednesday.
Harris was incredibly efficient on a per-minute basis, and he provided 10 of his points in a key fourth quarter. The veteran guard's scoring total was his highest of December, and his 57.1 percent showing from the field marked his third time over the last five games with at least a 50 percent success rate from the floor. Harris' minutes rarely exceed the teens, however, so his offensive contributions remain destined to fluctuate and often remain in the single digits.
