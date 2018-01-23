Mavericks' Devin Harris: Hopeful for Wednesday return

The Mavericks are hopeful that Harris (concussion) will clear the NBA's protocol for head injuries before Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports. "[Harris] saw the doctor," head coach Rick Carlisle said Monday. "And I believe technically he is in concussion protocol. My understanding is it's not believed to be a long-term serious concussion. But he does have symptoms, And when the symptoms subside, and he passes the test, he'll play."

Harris was placed in the concussion protocol after hitting his head on a cameraman's knee during Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, with the veteran guard's subsequent symptoms keeping him sidelined during Monday's 98-75 win over the Wizards. The 34-year-old was able to get in some work on a stationary bike Monday, but still hasn't progressed to the point where he can partake in basketball activities. The Mavericks will likely see what Harris can do at Tuesday's practice before determining his availability for Wednesday.