Mavericks' Devin Harris: Joins Dallas on one-year deal

Harris and the Mavericks agreed to a one-year, veteran's minimum contract on Thursday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

This season will mark Harris' third separate stint with the Mavericks. Most recently, he played 44 games with Dallas last season before being traded to Denver, where he spent 27 games. It's unclear if the Nuggets made a similar contract offer to Harris for 2018-19. Regardless, Harris will likely see his workload reduced from the 18.3 minutes he saw with the Mavs in 2017-18 considering the team traded for highly-touted combo guard Luka Doncic during this year's NBA Draft.