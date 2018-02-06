Mavericks' Devin Harris: Leads bench with 16 points
Harris compiled 16 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 104-101 loss to the Clippers.
Harris provided some nice offense off the bench, almost helping the Mavericks to the upset victory. The oft-injured guard has always had the ability to get to the basket and managed to go 6-of-6 in this game. He remains a non-factor in most league formats and there is really no reason to grab him barring a slew of injuries to the Mavericks back-court.
