Mavericks' Devin Harris: Likely out through weekend

Harris (hamstring) said Wednesday that he'll likely remain out through the weekend, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Harris continues to nurse a strained hamstring, and he indicated that his season debut will more than likely be postponed until sometime next week. The Mavs face the Knicks on Friday before a Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back against Washington and Utah.

