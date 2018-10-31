Mavericks' Devin Harris: Likely out through weekend
Harris (hamstring) said Wednesday that he'll likely remain out through the weekend, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Harris continues to nurse a strained hamstring, and he indicated that his season debut will more than likely be postponed until sometime next week. The Mavs face the Knicks on Friday before a Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back against Washington and Utah.
