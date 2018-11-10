Mavericks' Devin Harris: Likely to be game-time call

Harris (hamstring) is "favorable" to play Saturday against Oklahoma City, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

That term comes courtesy of Rick Carlisle, who implied that Harris will have a good chance to make his season debut Saturday, though nothing is set in stone. If Harris does play, his workload will likely be rather limited, and he can be safely ignored in most fantasy formats.

