Mavericks' Devin Harris: Listed as out Tuesday
Harris (hamstring) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
Harris hasn't played since suffering a hamstring injury on opening night, and while he was initially upgraded to questionable, the Mavs' initial injury report now lists the veteran as "out." While that's subject to change, it looks as though Harris will now turn his attention toward a potential return Wednesday in Utah.
